10月24日のまにら新聞から

Former PNP chief Cascolan named DOH undersecretary

［ 113 words｜2022.10.24｜英字 (English) ］

Retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan has been appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as one of the undersecretaries of the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH confirmed Marcos' appointment of Cascolan and five other health officials.

"Yes, we confirm the receipt of the appointment papers of Mr Camilo Cascolan, Atty Charade Mercado-Grande, and several directors," said the DOH.

Cascolan was PNP chief from September 2020 to November 2020.

Other undersecretaries are Lilibeth David, Carolina Vidal-Taiño, Abdullah Dumama, Kenneth Ronquillo, Nestor Santiago, and Maria Francia Laxamana.

Mercado-Grande has been reappointed as Assistant Secretary and Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary of Health.

Other DOH Assistant Secretaries are Beverly Ho, Maylene Beltran, and Frances Ontalan. DMS

