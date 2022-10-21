49 percent of Filipino familes feel poor: SWS

The Social Weather Survey of September 29 ? October 2, the first under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., found 49 percent of Filipino families rating themselves as poor, 29 percent rating themselves as borderline and 21 percent rating themselves as not poor.

The Third Quarter 2022 Social Weather Survey was conducted from September 29 ? October 2, using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao, and 600 in Balance Luzon.

Compared to June, the percentage of poor families hardly moved from 48 percent, while borderline families fell slightly from 31 percent, and not poor families stayed at 21 percent.

The estimated numbers of self-rated poor families are 12.6 million in October and 12.2 million in June.

The one-point rise in the nationwide self-rated poor between June and October was due to slight increases in the Visayas, Metro Manila, and Mindanao, combined with a steady percentage in Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila) .

Compared to June, self rated poor rose slightly in the Visayas from 64 percent to 68 percent, in Metro Manila from 41 percent to 44 percent, and in Mindanao from 62 percent to 64 percent. It stayed at 36 percent in Balance Luzon. SWS