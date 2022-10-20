BI deports 6 Chinese nationals involved in illegal online gambling

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the deportation of 6 Chinese nationals involved in online gambling operations.

The six deportees, together with two others who were deported for overstaying, boarded a Philippine Airlines aircraft bound for Wuhan, China afternoon of October 19.

The group is the first batch of more than 300 foreign nationals arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police in separate operations in September.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco monitored the deportation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

“This is the first batch of deportees who voluntarily surrendered their documentation so they can go back to their home country,” said Tansingco. “We have coordinated with their embassy to expedite the release of the travel documents of the rest of the deportees,” he added.

Apart from the deportees, the BI has cancelled the visas of 1,424 foreign nationals who worked for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators whose licenses have been cancelled by the PAGCOR. The number is part of more than 48,000 employees identified under said companies.

“We have prioritized the cancellation of those who have valid and existing visas, and are still in the country,” said Tansingco. “We are still cross checking our database to see which ones are still in the country,” he added.

Tansingco shared that they have included the names of the 1,424 in their derogatory database to ensure that they downgrade their visas and leave the country within 60 days. BI News