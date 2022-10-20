Low pressure area in Northern Luzon turns into tropical depression: Pagasa

A low pressure area in Northern Luzon has developed into a Tropical Depression named "Obet".

As of 5pm, Obet which had winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph was last spotted at 920 km east of extreme Northern Luzon while moving west southwestward at the speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

Obet may bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan by Friday early morning through Saturday.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan.

The tropical depression is expected to move west southwestward beginning Thursday through Friday early morning while accelerating before turning westward towards Northern Luzon or the Luzon Strait.

"On the track forecast, the center of Obet may traverse extreme Northern Luzon or the northern portion of mainland Northern Luzon between Friday evening and Saturday morning," it said.

"Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by late Friday or early Saturday. Further intensification is likely once Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea," it added. Robina Asido/DMS