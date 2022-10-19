Damage to infra, agri from ''Neneng'' surpasses P88 million: NDRRMC

Damage to infrastructure and agriculture because of Typhoon ''Neneng'' reached more than P88 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

As of 8am, the NDRRMC recorded a total of P81,555,000 worth of damage to infrastructure in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Regions.

A total of 38 houses were damaged, of which 36 were partially damaged and two were destroyed.

The damage to agriculture in ilocos Region also reached P7,687,525.38.The NDRRMC recorded a total of 29,544 families or 103,662 persons affected by Neneng, of which 601 families or 1,865 persons were served inside 71 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS