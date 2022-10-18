「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

10月18日のまにら新聞から

Private schools allowed to continue blended learning, distance learning after Nov. 2

［ 97 words｜2022.10.18｜英字 (English) ］

Private schools are allowed to continue implementing blended learning or mix of in-person class and distance learning or full distance learning for five days a week, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday.

In a memorandum, Education Secretary Sara Duterte amended DepEd order No.34 to allow private schools to choose the mode of instruction.

''Private schools may continue to implement any of the following options: 5 days of in-person classes, blended learning and full distance learning,'' the memorandum said.

Public schools will transition to five days a week face-to-face classes starting November 2, the DepEd order said. DMS

