CHR reminds law enforcers ensuring media safety '' best pursued through regular coordination with respective organizations''

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reminds law enforcement officers that ensuring media safety necessitates a careful balance in respecting individual and collective rights.

''Media security is best pursued through regular coordination with their respective organisations, as well as journalist groups, to institutionalise efforts protecting media freedom and safety,'' a statement by the CHR said Monday.

''In this way, members of the media are aware of what to expect and what law enforcement agencies can commit as a means to level-off and further improve on protocols as necessary,'' it added.

Last weekend, dzBB reported that JP Soriano of GMANews was visited in his home by a person in civilian garb who said he was a police officer

Soriano, in his Twitter account, said the police officer inquired about his safety. The police officer added that he was ordered by his superiors in the Philippine National Police to do this.

Brig. Gen. Johnel Estomo, National Capital Region police director, apologized and ordered visits by policemen to journalists' homes be stopped. Estomo ordered an investigation into this incident.

The PNP said they wanted to make sure journalists are safe following the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid in Las Pinas.

The CHR took note of ''the proactive effort of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in ensuring media safety by initiating unannounced house visits, albeit raising concerns, following the killing of journalist Percy Lapid. '' DMS