Marawi rehab to push through as 5th Liberation Day marked

The rehabilitation of the country’s lone Islamic city will stay the course under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This was the focal point of Human Settlements and Urban Development Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Daryll Bryan Villanueva’s message marking the fifth anniversary of Marawi’s liberation from the clutches of terrorism on Monday.

In his message, Villanueva, who represented Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and concurrent Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chairman Jose Rizalino Acuzar, said the government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the Islamic city’s return to progress following the 2017 siege.

“Taos-pusong pagbati ng pakikiisa ang ipinahahatid ng ating pamahalaan sa pamumuno ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kasabay ng paggunita natin sa ika-limang anibersaryo ng paglaya ng Marawi mula sa kamay ng mga teroristang kumubkob sa lungsod noong 2017,” Villanueva said.

“Ngayong araw, muli nating tinatanaw ang nakaraan. Limang taon na ang nakalipas mula nang ideklarang malaya ang Marawi noong ika-17 ng Oktubre 2017 at muling winagayway ang ating bandila sa lungsod. Naging hudyat na rin ito ng simula ng pagsusumikap ng gobyerno upang maisaayos ang mga napinsalang pasilidad at imprastraktura ng syudad, maibalik sa normal na pamumuhay ang lahat ng apektadong pamilya, at mapanatili ang kapayaan sa buong lungsod at Lanao del Sur,” he noted.

Villanueva cited various rehabilitation projects that have been completed, stating that the government remains committed in finalizing all ongoing and those still in pipeline projects meant to restore Marawi’s economic vibrancy and overall development.

“Ang gobyerno ay patuloy na magtatrabaho para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi at aming gagawin lahat ng aming makakaya upang sa wakas ay makamit muli ng lungsod ang dati nitong kinang at kaunlaran. Sa pagkakataong ito, at sa ngalan ng TFBM sampu ng mga ahensyang bumubuo nito, muli naming pinananawagan na pag-ibayuhin pa natin ang pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa. Sa inyong patuloy na pagsuporta sa TFBM at sa pamahalaan, magtatagumpay tayo sa pag-akay sa Marawi patungo sa daang mapayapa at masagana,” Villanueva added.

On October 17, 2017, Marawi was declared “liberated” from Daesh-inspired militants following a five-month battle with government forces that took the lives of dozens of people, displaced thousands of residents and destroyed personal properties.

For this year’s event, a spate of activities led by the TFBM and its implementing agencies will be held. Among them is a wreath-laying ceremony at Kampo Ranao to be spearheaded by Philippine Army officials, the TFBM and the Marawi LGU in honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending the city from terrorists.

Other activities lined up for the occasion are the several livelihood and skills training workshops under the annual “Kawiyagan” program, a trade fair and halal exposition, a relief distribution activity and various social forums.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who is also a member of the Senate Special Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation, delivered a video message to mark the key event.

Other notable participants at this year’s commemoration are Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity; Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Deputy Chief Minister Alim Ali Solaiman and Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra. Dept. of Human Settlements and Urban Development