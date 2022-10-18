Eight soldiers perish as military truck's tire bursts, hitting parked cement mixer

Eight soldiers perished as the left rear tire of their military truck suddenly burst, causing the vehicle to roll off and ram into a parked cement mixer in Masbate Sunday night, a police report said.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army spokesman, told dzBB initially six soldiers were reported dead but two more died on Monday.

''One died at 3 am and the other at 12:10 pm,'' Trinidad told dzBB. He added one soldier is in critical condition while five others are stable.

The incident happened at Purok 2, Barangay Buenasuerte, Uson, Masbate at 9:40 pm.

The truck was to deliver supplies to their detachment. DMS