「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,940
$100=P5,870

10月18日のまにら新聞から

Eight soldiers perish as military truck's tire bursts, hitting parked cement mixer

［ 103 words｜2022.10.18｜英字 (English) ］

Eight soldiers perished as the left rear tire of their military truck suddenly burst, causing the vehicle to roll off and ram into a parked cement mixer in Masbate Sunday night, a police report said.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army spokesman, told dzBB initially six soldiers were reported dead but two more died on Monday.

''One died at 3 am and the other at 12:10 pm,'' Trinidad told dzBB. He added one soldier is in critical condition while five others are stable.

The incident happened at Purok 2, Barangay Buenasuerte, Uson, Masbate at 9:40 pm.

The truck was to deliver supplies to their detachment. DMS

前の記事2022年10月18日 次の記事2022年10月18日