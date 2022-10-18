Power being restored, road clearing proceeding as ''Neneng'' leaves: Marcos

Power supply is being restored while road clearing is on proceeding after Typhoon ''Neneng has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday night , said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in his Twitter account on Monday.

''I have received the initial reports from DOE (Department of Energy), Department of Public Works and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Operations Center on the aftermath of ''Neneng,'' said Marcos.

Marcos said 27,914 individuals were affected in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and CAR. There were 1,192 families pre-emptively evacuated while 285 families are taking shelter at evacuation centers.

''Electric lines are being restored in 13 municipalities in Region I, and 5 provinces in Region II. Road clearing continues in the 34 impassable sections, and food packs have been delivered to families in 32 evacuation centers as well as other affected communities,'' he said. DMS