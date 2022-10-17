Diokno gives green light to foreign investors, says PH fully prepared to address ongoing risks to economy

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno gave investors the green light to do business in the Philippines while the government is employing the necessary policies and reforms to address ongoing risks to the economy.

“The Philippines’ high economic activity and rising investor confidence signal a rapid recovery and robust economic growth. (W)hile our prospects are bright, the Philippines is employing the necessary policy levers to address ongoing risks,” said Diokno during the Philippine Dialogue held at Washington, D.C. on October 14.

In his dialogue, Diokno noted that the pandemic-induced socioeconomic scarring, unpredictable geopolitical tensions, and elevated inflation levels globally are areas where the country needs to remain vigilant.

He said that the continued timely implementation of government measures is crucial in mitigating the impact of persistent supply-side pressures on food and other commodity prices.

“The government has intensified measures to help increase the domestic supply by ramping up local production, ensuring timely importation of goods, fertilizers, and raw materials, and improving distribution efficiency,” said Diokno.

Diokno detailed the structural reforms that would attract beneficial foreign investments and create high-value jobs in the country. The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act and amendments to the Public Service Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and Foreign Investments Act have paved the way for the Philippines to be a strong competitor in the region.

On top of that, the Marcos administration is also increasing its efforts to guarantee adequate power supply to enable the economy to continually function.

“I’ve served four Presidents, and I think this is our—the Philippines’—moment. So come to Manila,” said Diokno in parting.

Organized by the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC), the roundtable discussion served to brief investors on the economic outlook and investment opportunities in the Philippines.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla, Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Assistant Secretary Sarah Lynne Daway-Ducanes also delivered their respective presentations and answered investors’ questions at the event. DOF Communications Service