「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

10月17日のまにら新聞から

Marcos says'' help is on the way'' to provinces affected by ''Neneng''

［ 170 words｜2022.10.17｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said ''help is on the way '' to provinces in northern Luzon that ''have felt the effects'' of Severe Tropical Storm ''Neneng''.

In this Twitter account Sunday, Marcos said: ''We are closely watching #NenengPH. Government assets are in place to deal with the aftermath and ensure the primary needs of those affected, especially food, safe drinking water and electricity.''

Thousands were affected by Severe Tropical Storm ''Neneng'' that hit the extreme part of northern Luzon on Sunday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said ''Neneng'' made landfall over Calayan Island, Cagayan after intensifying into a severe tropical storm around 3:50 am.

As of Sunday morning, NDRRMC recorded a total of 1,472 families or 5,357 individuals affected by ''Neneng'' in Cagayan Valley, of which 106 families or 350 persons were being served inside 15 evacuation centers.

It said nine roads and 16 bridges remained not passable due to floods and landslides.

Five cities and municipalities in Cagayan Valley are still experiencing power interruption. Robina Asido/DMS

