Army renames museum after former commanding general

The Philippine Army renamed its museum building to honor the life and legacy of the 11th Commanding General Brig. Gen. Leoncio Tan on October 14 at the Philippine Army Museum, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Army Chief historian Emeterio Ornedo, Jr., said the Philipine Army Museum Building, which is called the Brig. Gen. Leoncio S. Tan Building, is a fitting tribute to the life and legacy of the former Army Chief who led the Philippine Army from July 11, 1957 to June 12, 1958.

Under Tan’s leadership, the Army established its permanent headquarters at Fort William Mckinley which was later renamed Fort Andres Bonifacio. Likewise, Tan also pushed the housing projects for the Army personnel and planned the first Army forces maneuvers in all division levels.

Tan graduated from the Philippine Constabulary Academy in 1928 and served as a member of the United States Armed Forces in the Far East (USAFFE) during World War ll. He received the US Armed Forces a Silver Star Medal for his gallantry in action. Army Public Affairs