''Neneng'' now tropical storm, signal number two up in five provinces

''Neneng'' strengthens into a tropical storm at 2 pm as it sped westward over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday afternoon.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan), and Ilocos Norte.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One was over the northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas), Kalinga, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc, Sagada, Besao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, Burgos, Banayoyo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo).

''Neneng'', which had winds of up to 65 km/h and gusts of up to 80 km/h, was located at 255 km east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan. It was moving west at 30 km/h.

For Saturday night, ''Neneng" is expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, said Pagasa. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and Ilocos Norte, it added.

On Sunday, Pagasa forecast heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

''The center of ''Neneng'' may pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or Batanes tomorrow morning, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday,'' Pagasa said. DMS