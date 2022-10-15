Japan Ground Self-Defense Force joins Kamandag 06-22

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) joined marine troops from the Philippines and United States, for the Kamandag 06-22 (“Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma mula sa Dagat”) Exercises, where they conducted Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) training with the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) from October 3-14.

About 30 JGSDF personnel along with HA/DR equipment from Japan, were deployed to participate on the annual exercise.

Accordingly, the JGSDF conducted a functional training with the PMC on the use and handling of HA/DR Equipment and the fundamentals of CBRN threat. HA/DR training were also held with USMC and PMC, in conjunction with the PMC’s landing drills from USMC MV-22 from the USS New Orleans.

This is the JGSDF’s fifth participation to the Exercise Kamandag. This is also fourth time, Japan took part in the exercise’s HA/DR Training by utilizing amphibious operations capability in order to maintain and enhance “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

The Kamandag exercise aims to improve HA/DR capability and interoperability, while fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. Japan Information and Culture Center