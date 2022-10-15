''Neneng'' continues to move towards West Philippine Sea

Some areas in Northern Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One as Tropical Depression ''Neneng'' continued to move towards the West Philippine Sea.

The areas placed under signal number includes Batanes, Cagayan including "Babuyan Islands, the eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol), and the northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)."

According to the Philippine Atmopsheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Tropical Depression ''Neneng'' is forecast to move westward before turning west northwestward on Sunday.

"On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is forecast to maintain this heading until it makes landfall or may pass very close in Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday morning or afternoon. Neneng will move generally west northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday," it stated.

"Neneng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the Philippine sea and may reach tropical storm category by Saturday evening or Sunday early morning," it added.

Neneng with maximum sustained wind of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph was last spotted at 795 km east of Calayan, Cagayan while moving west southwest at the speed of 10 kph. Robina Asido/DMS