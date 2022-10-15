Marcos says calls for Remulla to quit after son's alleged drug-related arrest ''have no basis''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the calls for Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to resign following the arrest of his eldest son for possession of suspected illegal drugs ''have no basis.''

"I think the calls for him to resign have no basis. You call for somebody to resign if he’s not doing his job or that they have misbehaved in that job," he said at an ambush interview Friday.

Marcos said as justice secretary, Remulla is aware that the judicial process must work properly without interference.

"He has taken a very proper position that he is recusing himself from any involvement in the case of his son. And I think that, being the Secretary of the Department of Justice, he’s very aware that he must allow the processes of the judiciary to work properly and that no one in the executive should interfere," he added.

Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, the eldest son of Secretary Remulla was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) interagency drug interdiction task group controlled delivery operation at BF Resort Village, Las Pinas early this week.

He was found to be the claimant of around two packets containing suspected Kush, or high grade marijuana worth P1.30 million from San Diego, California.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) spokesman Derrick Carreon said the 38-year-old son of Remulla is in temporary custody of PDEA's National Capital Region office.

Carreon said the Inter Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group filed charges drug possession and violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act were filed against Remulla at the Las Pinas Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

Carreon said PDEA has gotten in touch with Justice Secretary Remulla regarding the case. He added that the prosecution does not recommend bail.

''That is where the prosecutor and the affiant or arresting officer. This is a different case compared to possession and we are talking of almost a kilo of marijuana kush,'' said Carreon. Robina Asido/DMS