AFP, Tesda and DepEd have highest trust ratings in latest PUBLiCUS 3rd quarter survey results

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Technical Education and Skills Authority (TESDA) and Department of Education (DepEd) led the 10 government agencies that registered the highest “trust ratings” based on the results of the latest PUBLiCUS survey.

Pahayag 2022 Third Quarter is an independent and non-commissioned survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc between September 16 to 20, 2022.

Based on the survey results, the AFP posted the highest trust rating at 57 percent, closely followed by TESDA and DepEd at 56 and 55 percent respectively.

The rest of the government agencies in the “Top 10” in trust ratings are the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), 53 percent; Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), 49 percent; Commission on Higher Education (CHED), 48 percent; Department of Science and Technology (DOST), 47 percent; Department of Health (DOH), 45 percent; Department of Tourism (DOT), 44 percent and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), 44 percent.

OPS-OIC Undersecretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil noted that government agencies within the Top 10 with high trust ratings are those who have direct contact with the people, especially in the delivery of basic social services.

Garafil said it is not surprising for the AFP to have the highest trust rating because it is directly involved in search and rescue operations in times of disaster.

“The AFP has the Army, Navy and Air Force at its disposal during times of calamities and disasters such as typhoon and earthquakes. Army soldiers are responsible for conducting rescue and relief missions in far-flung areas in the provinces. Navy personnel are engaged in seaborne search and rescue operations,” she said.

TESDA and DepEd occupying the 2nd and 3rd spots in trust ratings is an indication of how people value basic education, and the continuity through TESDA that provides skills training for high school graduates who want immediate employment, Garafil pointed out.

“The same goes with DSWD, CHED, DOST, DOH, DOT and DOLE whose services are directly felt by ordinary Filipinos who are constantly seeking help and assistance from the national government,” Garafil said.

Trust ratings are the difference between approval and disapproval ratings. In the case of the latest PUBLicus Asia survey, the Top 10 government agencies with high approval ratings are basically those with high trust ratings, except for DOH.

The Top 10 agencies with high approval ratings include TESDA with 68 percent; AFP, 67 percent; DepEd, 63 percent; BSP, 63 percent; DSWD, 62 percent; DOST, 61 percent; CHED, 61 percent; DOT, 60 percent; DFA and DOLE with 58 percent each.

The 1,500 registered Filipino voters who participated in the Pahayag 2022 Third Quarter Survey were randomly sampled by PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with multinational presence, from its national panel of more than 200,000 Filipinos. The sample-wide margin of error is +/- 3%.

Pahayag is an independent and non-commissioned national purposive survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. Pahayag, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) program of PUBLiCUS, is released quarterly. OPS