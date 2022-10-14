Peso equals all-time low of P59 vs dollar

The peso equalled its all-time low against the dollar when it closed at P59 on Thursday.

Volume at the foreign exchange portal of the Bankers Association of the Philippines reached $524.08 million from $505.37 million on Wednesday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose 42.01 points to 5,895.64.

Volume amounted to 458.54 million shares worth P3.65 billion from Wednesday's 1.27 billion shares valued at P3.7 billion.

Most active shares were led by Ayala Land, up 10 centavos to P22.80; ICT, up P3 to P178; BDO Unibank, up P2 to P118 and Converge, up four centavos to P12.52. DMS