10月14日のまにら新聞から

''Neneng'' enters Philippine Area of Responsibility

［ 150 words｜2022.10.14｜英字 (English) ］

Tropical Depression ''Neneng'' entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the east side of Northern Luzon at Thursday noon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

''Neneng'', which has winds of up to 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph, was spotted 1,030 east of extreme Northern Luzon.

While it is moving west at the 30 kph, Pagasa said "Neneng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category by Saturday."

Pagasa added ''Neneng'' may bring heavy rains over Northern Luzon beginning Saturday.

Neneng is expected "to move west southwestward in the next 24 hours before turning westward on Saturday while decelerating.

"By Sunday, it will begin to track west northwestward towards extreme Northern Luzon," it added.

Based on forecast track Neneng will make landfall or may pass very close to Babuyan Islands or Batanes. Robina Asido/DMS

