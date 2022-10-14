Anti-drug agents nab son of Justice Secretary Remulla

Anti-drug agents arrested the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday in Las Pinas.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) interagency drug interdiction task group arrested a Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III after he was found to be the claimant of around two packets of containg suspected kush, or high grade marijuan worth P1.30 million from San Diego, California.

He was nabbed in a controlled delivery operation at BF Resort Village, Las Pinas.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said in a Facebook post that Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla is his nephew. The governor said he is the eldest son of the justice secretary.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Remulla said: ''I will not intervene in nor influence my son's predicament, and I have not done so in any way.''

He thanked PDEA ''for doing their job without fear or favor.''

''This is a very difficult time for me and my family. But this is nothing compared to what so many Filipinos are going through,'' he added.

Governor Remulla said their family ''devastated with these developments, most especially my 87-year-old mother.''

PDEA said the younger Remulla is undergoing custodial investigation for eventual inquest prosecution for violation of RA No. 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to Sections 119 and 1401 and of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA). DMS