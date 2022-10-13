Marcos signs bill postponing barangay, sangguniang kabataan polls to last Monday of Oct. 2023

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr signed Republic Act No. 11935, postponing the 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to the last Monday of October 2023.

Marcos signed the bill on Oct. 10, but the Official Gazette published it Wednesday. The poll was to be held on December 5 2022.

The next elections will be held every three years after October 2023.

RA 11932 also amended Section 4 of Republic Act No. 9164, which says elected barangay and sangguniang kabataan officials shall assume office at noon of Nov. 30.

The law will take effect after being published in the Official Gazette or in two newspapers of general circulation.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they were informed about the suspension of the BSKE and are readying resumption of voters' registration and voter education and information programs. DMS