De Lima has heart condition, confined at PNP General Hospital: Azurin

Former Senator Leila de Lima was diagnosed with a heart condition after she was held hostage at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center on Sunday.

De Lima's condition was revealed by Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. in a Palace briefing on Wednesday.

"Former senator Leila de Lima has been admitted at the PNP General Hospital since Oct. 10, 2022 due to acute coronary syndrome costochondritis and hypertension. Her condition remains stable and is being monitored daily by her attending physician and staff of the PNPGH," he said.

"As to security, she is provided 24 hours security detail. She is undergoing medication and the latest health bulletin will be released at the soonest possible time," he added.

It can be recalled that before she was admitted to PNPGH, de Lima was held hostage by members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) who tried to flee from the PNP custodial center.

Azurin said de Lima's condition was not aggravated by the incident as he explained that she was just transferred to the hospital while the PNP is fixing her detention facility following the hostage taking incident.

"I think it was not aggravated (by the incident) because the very reason why she is in the PNPGH is because first of all we are fixing her detention facility and we are looking for another facility for her so that she will not remember her bad experience during the incident," he said. Robina Asido/DMS