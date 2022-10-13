Marcos closely monitoring ''Maymay''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring the latest weather disturbance, Tropical Depression 'Maymay,’ as it may enter the country’s area of responsibility on Thursday.

''The President is in constant communication with concerned cabinet secretaries, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development which is currently pre-positioning relief goods in the form of family food packs in known evacuation centers in the areas that will be affected by TD ‘Maymay', said Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil in a statement Wednesday.

One person has been reported dead and another missing, officials said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomic Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Maymay'' was estimated 180 km east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It has maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph and is moving westward at 10 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One was raised over the eastern portion of Isabela (San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, San Agustin, Palanan, Divilacan, Jones, Maconacon, Tumauini, Echague, Cabagan), the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay, Saguday), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Dipaculao).

''The Office of the President is calling on all local government units in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands to make the necessary preparations, including preemptive evacuations in flood-prone areas,'' said Garafil.

Although ''Maymay'' is expected to weaken in 12 hours, Pagasa said they are monitoring a low pressure area which was around 1,980 east of Northern Luzon. DMS