''Maymay'' stationary over Philippine Sea

Tropical Depression ''Maymay'' remained almost stationary Tuesday afternoon over the Philippine Sea even as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised tropical cyclone warning signal number one over several areas.

These were in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands, Pagasa said in its 5 pm bulletin.

Today through tomorrow afternoon, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela, Batanes, and Apayao. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, and the rest of Isabela.

''Maymay'' was estimated at 265 km east of Casiguran, Aurora. It had maximum winds of 45 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 55 km/h.

Based on the forecast track, the center of ''Maymay'' may make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora by tomorrow evening or Thursday early morning. Then, it is seen traversing the landmass of Central Luzon. DMS