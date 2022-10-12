86% believe fake news is a ''problem'': Pulse Asia

Majority of Filipinos believe that fake news is a "problem in the country".

According to a Pulse Asia survey on Tuesday, nine out of every 10 or 86 percent of adult Filipinos said false news or fake news is a problem.

"This is the prevailing sentiment at the national level as well as in each geographic area and socio-economic grouping," it stated.

"Agreement with this opinion is more pronounced in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon than in the Visayas and Mindanao," it added.

The nationwide survey that was conducted from September 17 to 21 using face-to-face interviews based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults shows an overwhelming majority or 90 percent of the country’s adult population have read, heard, and watched fake political news.

It also noted that 68 percent of the leading sources of fake news about government and politics comes from the internet or social media and 67 percent from television.

"Social media influencers, bloggers, and/or vloggers are seen by most Filipino adults as peddlers of fake news about government and politics," it said. Robina Asido/DMS