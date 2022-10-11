NDRRMC monitoring Mayon Volcano

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is monitoring Mayon Volcano after it was placed under Alert Level 2.

During the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing Monday, NDRRMC spokesman Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV stressed the need to revisit the contingency plan if Mayon's volcanic activity increases.

"We are on heightened monitoring because we are looking at the activities while we make sure (about) the preparedness of our responders or the local government units to react in case there the situation elevate or if there are further activities," he said.

"We need to revisit the contingency plan. We need to stockpile our resources and of course to conduct early assessment while we are still at Alert Level 2," he added.

Alejandro said the NDRRMC is monitoring the possible increase of magma or volcanic quakes which signals the possible occurrence of a major volcanic activity.

"We are not saying that it may immediately happen. It will take months before it will elevate further to level 3 but while it is still under alert level 2 there is also a possibility of a phreatic explosion," he said.

Alejandro stressed the strict enforcement of a six kilometer danger zone especially in the southwest and southeast sector where there is a possible occurrence of "avalanche or crack in the crater." Robina Asido/DMS