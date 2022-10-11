Peso matches all-time low of P59 against dollar

The peso matched its all-time low of P59 against the dollar Monday.

The peso first set the historic low on October 3.

The Philippine currency hovered at the P58.95 to P58.98 range throughout the day before it settled at P59.

Volume reached $402 million at the foreign exchange portal of the Bankers Association of the Philippines from Friday's 483.35 million.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index ended 99.61 points lower to 5,832.58.

Volume amounted to 325.66 million shares valued at P2.53 billion from Friday's 476.12 million shares worth P4.15 billion.

In the broader market, there are 158 declines, 36 advances and 37 unchanged.

Bank of the Philippines, down five centavos to P92.95; Ayala Land, down 40 centavos to P23; Ayala Corp., down P20 to P610 and Banco de Oro, down P1.30 to P111.10 led the most actively traded shares. DMS