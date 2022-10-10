Police seize P6.7 billion worth of shabu, biggest ever drug haul: Abalos

Authorities seized P6.7 billion worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Manila Saturday afternoon.

"This afternoon will be historic in our country. This is probably the biggest drug haul in the history of the Philippines. It is maybe the biggest number of seized drugs in the history of the country, almost one tonnes of illegal drugs, 990 kilos of shabu worth 6.7 billion pesos," Interior and Development Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said during the press conference on Sunday.

"This is because of the campaign of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his instruction to PNP and DILG is to go after the big one like this,"he added.

PNP Drug Enforcement Group Director Brig. Gen.l Narcisco Domingo said the joint buy-bust operations at No. 1742, Jose Abad Santos St., Barangay 252, in Tondo around 4:45pm has also resulted in the arrest of a certain Ney Saligumba Atadero, 50, a resident of 1448, Leon Guinto St., Ermita.

During interrogation, Atadero revealed that the illegal drug storage was located inside the office of lending firm Wealth and Personal Development Lending Inc. in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Domingo said Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, an intelligence officer for the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, was nabbed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Quiapo for his alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Mayo is under the custody of the police.

"A case will be filed against him to include those that were seized during the follow up operation and that's part of the procedure of the PNP. The administrative case that will be filed against him also," he said.

Azurin said there will be personalities that will be investigated and interviewed.

"We expect Sgt. Mayo to help us reveal, divulge or identify his colleagues because this is part of the cleansing not only in the police rank but also in the government," he said.

"I would believe, I would assume it is not only in the level of M/Sgt. Mayo. So we really need to have an intensive investigation and inquiry so that we will be able to achieve what the president wants, which is to target the higher level, because they are the ones who make the lives of the Filipino people difficult," he added. DMS