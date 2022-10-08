「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Garafil leaves LTFRB, accepts offer to be OIC of Office of Press Secretary

［ 191 words｜2022.10.8｜英字 (English) ］

Cheloy Garafil resigned as chairman of the Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board to accept the offer to be Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Press Secretary.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Garafil will serve as the officer-in-charge of the OPS following the resignation of former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles last Tuesday.

Garafil, a lawyer and former journalist, said: ''I have accepted the offer to help in the Office of the Office of the Press Secretary as its undersecretary and OIC.''

"This is a great honor and privilege and I thank the President for this opportunity to once again work with him in his administration to serve the Filipino people," she added.

Garafil was a reporter at the defunct Daily Globe and Malaya for around a decade before she became a lawyer.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday the Palace was down to a short list. But Garafil's name was not reported as a candidate to be press secretary.

Candidates reported to replace Cruz-Angeles were Transport Undersecretary Cesar Chavez, a former broadcast journalist, former Presidential Spokesperson Mike Toledo, and Gilbert Remulla of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., formerly with ABS-CBN. DMS

