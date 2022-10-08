Garafil leaves LTFRB, accepts offer to be OIC of Office of Press Secretary
Cheloy Garafil resigned as chairman of the Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board to accept the offer to be Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Press Secretary.
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Garafil will serve as the officer-in-charge of the OPS following the resignation of former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles last Tuesday.
Garafil, a lawyer and former journalist, said: ''I have accepted the offer to help in the Office of the Office of the Press Secretary as its undersecretary and OIC.''
"This is a great honor and privilege and I thank the President for this opportunity to once again work with him in his administration to serve the Filipino people," she added.
Garafil was a reporter at the defunct Daily Globe and Malaya for around a decade before she became a lawyer.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday the Palace was down to a short list. But Garafil's name was not reported as a candidate to be press secretary.
Candidates reported to replace Cruz-Angeles were Transport Undersecretary Cesar Chavez, a former broadcast journalist, former Presidential Spokesperson Mike Toledo, and Gilbert Remulla of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., formerly with ABS-CBN. DMS