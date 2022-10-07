DOTr signs four civil works contracts for South Commuter Railway Project

By Robina Asido

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday signed four civil works contracts for the South Commuter Railway Project (SCRP) amounting to $1.87 billion.

The contract signing ceremony for the South Commuter Railway Project which will lay nearly 55 kilometers of railway segment to connect Metro Manila to Laguna, is being financed with $4.3 billion in loans approved by ADB in June 2022.

The ceremony was attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Also present during the contract signing of one of the Philippines’ infrastructure flagship projects were Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines Kim Inchul, Ambassador of Turkey Niyazi Evren Akyo and Calamba City Mayor Roseller Rizal.

In his speech, Marcos said the project, which is part of the North?South Commuter Railway (NSCR) network, is its largest infrastructure financing in Asia and the Pacific.

"I have just been informed that this is the largest ADB infrastructure-funded project in, that ADB has done in Asia. It shows the confidence that the ADB has always shown, our Korean partners have shown, our Japanese partners have shown in the potential of the Philippine economy, the Philippine worker, and especially now as we slowly transform the economy into the new global post-pandemic economy," he said.

"I likewise thank JICA and the Asian Development Bank for co-financing the North-South Commuter Railway System. Your faith in this endeavor, in this administration, in this country, as a whole is truly noteworthy and we are again most grateful," he added.

The ADB is also financing the construction of the Malolos?Clark Railway Project, which comprises the northern segment of the railway network.

Under the project the ADB is funding the civil works for the railway viaduct, stations, bridges, tunnels, and depot buildings, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency is bankrolling the rolling stock and railway systems.

During the ceremony, ADB Deputy Director General for Southeast Asia Winfried Wicklein said the "project will open tremendous opportunities for economic integration across Metro Manila and neighboring provinces and create a significant positive impact on the local economy."

“It will strengthen the country’s economic recovery, create as many as 35,000 construction jobs and more than 3,000 permanent jobs during the railway operation, and improve access for residents of Laguna province to employment in Metro Manila,” he said.

The ADB noted that once completed, "the South Commuter Railway will provide affordable, safe, and fast public transport, help ease road traffic congestion, and contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Philippines’ climate change agenda."

"It is estimated that the project will reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by over 284,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually as commuters switch from road to rail transportation. More than 600,000 passengers are expected to use the entire NSCR system daily by 2040," he added. DMS