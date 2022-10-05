English Articles

The Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday COVID-19 cases in schools are still manageable.

"It is expected that cases will be there as long as these are not severe or critical cases. Transmission are immediately cut off because there are safety officers in school," said DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"If it comes to a time that cases will surge and hospital admission will be overwhelming, that's the time we will rethink our policy," she said.

Vergeire said the DOH does not have data as it has ''to harmonize our statistics with DepEd (Department of Education)."

Vergeire said DOH urges parents and guardians to have children vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The number one defense against COVID-19 by students remains to be vaccine. We hope to encourage more parents to have their children vaccinated so they'll be better protected," said Vergeire.

"Children must always wear masks, be in rooms with proper ventilation, frequently wash their hands, and follow safety protocol officers," said Vergeire. DMS