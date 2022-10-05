Zubiri and Romualdez sign first two enrolled bills: SIM registration, barangay and SK elections postponement

On Tuesday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez led the ceremonial signing of the first two enrolled bills of the 19th Congress, namely the SIM Registration Act (Senate Bill No. 1310/House Bill No. 14) and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections Postponement Act (Senate Bill No. 1306/House Bill No. 4673).

“Matagal na nating isinusulong itong SIM Registration Act, at ’yung Barangay and SK Elections Postponement Act naman ay very time-sensitive, so tama lang na itong dalawa ang first enrolled bills natin para sa 19th Congress,” said Zubiri, who also principally authored and co-sponsored the SIM Registration Act.

The SIM Registration Act seeks to put an end to SIM-enabled text and online scams, regulating the sale and use of SIMs by requiring users to register their SIMs with valid identification.

“We need this law. Masyado nang laganap ’yung mga text at online scam,” Zubiri said. “Scammers keep on finding creative ways to trick people, and we can’t stop or even trace them kasi nga anonymous sila. Bagong scam, bagong SIM, ganon kadali.”

A previous version of the bill was also approved by both Houses in the 18th Congress, but was vetoed by the Duterte administration. Zubiri is optimistic about the bill’s chances in this Congress.

“I am confident that the administration sees the urgent need for this bill. We have also addressed the concerns regarding social media registration raised in the previous veto, so umaasa tayong wala nang magiging problema dito.”

Also present at the signing, on the part of the Senate, were Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, Sen. Grace Poe, and Sen. Imee Marcos. Representing the House along with Romualdez were Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe, Rep. Toby Tiangco, Rep. Marjorie Ann Teodoro, and Rep. Yoyette Ferrer.

The signed copies of the enrolled bills were turned over to Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza for the approval and signature of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.