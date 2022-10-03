Marcos must intensify ‘war on drugs’ : PDP Laban

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) is urging President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and all law enforcement agencies to intensify the fight against criminality and illegal drugs.

In a resolution read during its National Assembly and its 40th-anniversary celebration last September 29, the PDP Laban led by Rep. Jose Alvarez appealed to Marcos “to intensify the campaign against criminality and illegal drugs to sustain the gains of the Duterte administration and ensure that the drug syndicates will not return to wreak havoc in our country.”

Just like its chairman, former President Rodrigo Duterte, the PDP Laban firmly believed “in the incessant need to rid our homes, our communities, and our society of criminality caused largely by illegal drugs.”

Alvarez said the campaign must be intensified so the drug syndicates will not return.

“Napalakalaki ng nagging tagumpay ng Duterte Administration laban sa kriminalidad at iligal na droga. Dapat ito ay mas palakasin ng Marcos Administration,” he added.

In the resolution, the PDP Laban said Duterte’s war against drugs “has accomplished a lot against the social menace of drug addiction in the country,” citing it “has greatly reduced the number of illegal drugs in the country due to the dismantling of shabu laboratories that proliferated for a number of years.”

The PDP Laban resolution added that from July 2016 to April 2022, a total of 1,156 drug dens and 19 clandestine shabu laboratories were dismantled while a total of 15,096 high-value targets (HVTs) nationwide were arrested based on the accomplishment report of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

It also noted that a total of P89.29 billion worth of narcotics across the country were seized while 25,061 out of the 42,045 villages have been declared as drug-cleared communities.

PDP Laban also assured Marcos that the campaign on illegal drugs will no longer be hard to sustain as the Philippine National Police (PNP) developed a database known as the PNP Drug-Related Data Integration Generation System (DRDIGS).

The PNP DRDIGS is a digital library of all the information, intelligence reports, and other necessary details of the PNP’s campaign against illegal drugs across the country.

It should be recalled that PDP Laban Vice President for Mindanao, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, refiled some of his 18th Congress priority bills related to the war on drugs in the 19th Congress including the revival of the death penalty for large-scale drug traffickers (Senate Bill No. 198), the institutionalization of the Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (SBN 203), and Drug Abuse Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation (SBN 202). PDP-Laban