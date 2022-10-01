At least 12 dead from ''Karding'', crop damage reaches P3 billion

Typhoon ''Karding'' left at least 12 people killed, 56 hurt while six people remain missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

The NDRRMC said the death of eight victims from Bulacan, Zambales and Quezon were verified while the demise of four victims from Zambales and Rizal were subject for validation.

Still being validated include the victim who died in a motorcycle accident in Zambales and three drowning deaths: two in Tanay, Rizal and one in Antipolo.

The NDRRMC said a total of 50 people were injured in Central Luzon and two others in Calabarzon.

Five of the missing are from Mercedes, Camarines Norte and another one from Patnanungan, Quezon.

The NDRRMC said damage to agriculture rose to P 3,076,968,120.04 while infrastructure damage slightly moved to P23,947,400.

The number of affected population ballooned to 245,063 families or 911,404 persons, of which 921 families or 3,955 people are still serving within the 27 evacuation centers.

It also reported that a total of 42 cities and municipalities are experiencing power interruption while one area in Ilocos has problems with their communication lines.

The number of damaged houses recorded in the affected region is at 56,916, of which 50,025 were partially damaged and 6,891 were destroyed.

A total of 35 cities and municipalities declared a state of calamity because of ''Karding.'' Robina Asido/DMS