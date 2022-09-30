13 out of 17 NCR cities at moderate risk for COVID-19: DOH

Thirteen out of the 17 local government units (LGUs) of Metro Manila are under "moderate" risk classification due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference Thursday, Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said only Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela, remain at "low" risk for COVID-19.

"In the NCR, we have observed the continuing rise in cases, although it is not yet at significant levels. There are 13 out of the 17 areas in the NCR that have reached moderate risk classification," said Vergeire.

"This is why NCR continues to be under the moderate risk case classification," she added.

She said Pasig, Muntinlupa, Malabon, Makati, Navotas and Caloocan show rising healthcare utilization rates.

"We are seeing an increase in their admissions, especially in their COVID-19 wards," added Vergeire.

Vergeire said they have advised concerned LGUs to activate isolation facilities.

She added that the DOH may recommend the return of the mandatory face mask policy if severe and critical cases increase and if hospital admissions ''really surge.'' DMS