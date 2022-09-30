Foreign investments registered with BSP through authorized agent banks yield net outflows in August

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, through authorized agent banks in August recorded net outflows of $86 million, lower compared to the US$103 million net outflows recorded in July, the BSP said Thursday.

This resulted from the $878 million gross outflows and $792 million gross inflows for the month.

The $792 million registered investments in August reflected an increase of 16.3 percent (or by $111 million) compared to the $681 million in July.

Majority of investments (or 76 percent) registered were in PSE-listed securities [investments mainly in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) food, beverage and tobacco; and (e) electricity, energy, power & water], while the remaining went to investments in Peso government securities (24 percent) and other instruments (less than 1 percent).

Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom; United States; Hong Kong; Malaysia; and Luxembourg with combined share to total at 82.6 percent.

The $878 million gross outflows for the month were larger by 12 percent (or by $94 million) than the $784 million recorded in July. The US received 72.5 percent of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in August decreased by 1.9 percent (or by $15 million) from the $807 million recorded in August 2021, while gross outflows were larger by 10.4 percent (or by $82 million) than the outflows recorded for the same period last year ($795 million).

The $86 million net outflows in August were a reversal from the $12 million net inflows recorded in August 2021.

Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to August 31 2022) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks yielded net inflows of $539 million, a turnaround from the $434 million net outflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to August 31 2021). BSP