Japan, South Korea joining next week's military exercise between Philippines, US as observers

Japan and South Korea will join next week's joint bilaterial exercise between United States and Philippine Marines dubbed as “Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma ng Dagat” (Kamandag) or “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” as observers.

Maj. Emery Torre, Philippine Marine Corps public affairs office director, said Philippine and US Marines will be joined for the first time by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and South Korea Marine Corps.

Torre said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), through the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), will officially commence the 6th bilateral exercise with the 31st and 11th Marine Expeditionary Units of the United States Armed Forces in a ceremony at the Philippine Navy Officers Club on Oct.3.

The exercises that will be held in areas of Luzon from October 3-14 will be participated by around 530 Philippine and 2,550 US Marines with nearly 100 members of the Philippine Navy and Air Forces.

"Kamandag 6-22 aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability among participating forces in the conduct of combined tactical operations that focus on capacitating the Marine Amphibious Ready Unit and enhancing their capabilities in Special Operations, Coastal Defense Capability, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Operations, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Operations," said Torre.

PMC Commandant, Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan said "the Philippine Marine Corps look forward to this year’s Kamandag exercise with our foreign military allies who are advanced in terms of amphibious operations, special operations, HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) operations, and territorial defense capabilities."

"Through this exercise, we are able to learn from their techniques, tactics, and procedures to develop our interoperability strategy in the Philippine Marine Corps, especially as we operationalize our Marine Corps Operating Concept for Archipelagic Coastal Defense," he added.

Torre said the commencement ceremony will be graced by Rear Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia, the acting Philippine Navy chief. Robina Asido/DMS