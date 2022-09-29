Badoy is not connected with Office of the President or NTF-ELCAC: lawmaker

Former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Badoy is not employed by the Office of the President and the NTF-ELCAC, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

During the House plenary budget debates, Navotas Rep. Tobias Tiangco who sponsored the Office of the President’s P9.031 billion budget, said while Badoy was working for the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), she no longer has anything to do with the government.

Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas asked if President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. knew what Badoy’s official designation was.

“Because when I asked the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) yesterday what her designation was, they told me Lorraine Badoy was in a national position. What does this mean? I asked if she was part of the payroll and they told me she wasn’t. Maybe she’s a consultant?” Brosas said.

Tiangco responded: “Mr. Speaker, dear colleague. She is not even a consultant of the Office of the President or the NTF-ELCAC.”

He reiterated his response for clarification.

“That is confirmed. She is not under the Office of the President. She is not part of the plantilla. She is not a consultant for the Office of the President. She is also not a consultant or related to the NTF-ELCAC,” Tiangco said.

Earlier, when ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro asked if Badoy and Jeffrey Celis also known as “Ka Eric” were still employed by the Office of the President and were being funded, Tiangco denied the statement.

“Ever since before, they are not part of the Office of the President. They are part of PCOO...They are not being funded by the Office of the President,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Philippine National Police said they will probe Badoy for her alleged Facebook post on Presiding Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 19 for ruling against the government’s motion to consider the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People's Army (NPA) as terrorist groups.

The Supreme Court released a statement saying that threatening judges through social media or other ways will be deemed a contempt of their court and people that do so “will be dealt with accordingly.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS