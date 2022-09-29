Resumption of decommissioning BIAF fighters, weapons reaffim gov't committment to peace: Marcos

The resumption of the decommissioning of former Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) fighters and their weapons reaffirms government commitment to the peace process and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

"This milestone event brings us closer to securing a lasting peace in Mindanao." Marcos said in his FDacebook page.

Marcos posted his comment after decommissioning in Mindanao resumed on Tuesday.

According to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unit (OPAPRU) "a total of 14,000 combatants are targeted to be decommissioned under the phase 3 decommissioning process."

"At least 7,200 have been decommissioned under the first batch of phase 3 which started last November 8, 2021. At least 5,500 combatants are scheduled to be decommissioned under phase 3 until the end of 2022," it said.

OPAPRU noted that "since the start of decommissioning in 2015, a total of 19,345 MILF combatants have successfully undergone the process, while 2,175 weapons were put beyond use." Robina Asido/DMS