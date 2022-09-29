At least 10 dead, 8 missing due to ''Karding'': NDRRMC

At least 10 died while eight were missing from Super Typhoon ''Karding'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesman said on Wednesday.

NDRRMC spokesman and Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said six fatalities came from Bulacan, two in Zambales, one from Barangay Aluyon in Burdeos, Quezon and one in Tanay, Rizal.

He said two of the missing victims were reported in Tanay, Rizal, one from Patnanungan in Quezon and five fishermen in Mercedes, Camarines Norte.

Alejandro said the reported casualties are still subject for verification.

The damage to infrastructure ballooned to more than P20 million, NDRRMC said.

Damage to infrastructure in Mimaropa, Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) reached a total of P23,050,000, NDRRMC added.

It said 3,068 houses were damaged in Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon and Cordillera Autonomous Region, of which 2,437 were partially damaged and 631 were destroyed.

According to the Department of Agriculture, a total of P1.97 billion worth of damage and losses affected 148,091 hectares of farm lands in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Bicol Region

"The increase in overall damage and losses is due to additional reports on rice, corn, high value crops, livestock and fisheries in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Bicol Region," it stated.

Karding also affected 88,520 farmers and fisherfolk, with a combined volume of production loss at 114,446 metric tons.

The affected population also rose to 39,893 families or 157,023 persons, of which 8,825 families or 37,135 people are still being served inside the 547 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said 74 cities and municipalities are still experiencing power outages while two areas in Ilocos and Calabarzon are having problems in communication as of Wednesday. Robina Asido/DMS