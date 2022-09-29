House approves proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023

The House of Representatives approved late Wednesday on third and final reading the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023.

This paved the way for the transmission of House Bill (HB) 4488 or the General Appropriations bill (GAB) to the Senate.

House appropriations committee Senior Vice Chairperson and Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo said in a statement on Tuesday that they were on track to end budget debates before Congress adjourns in October 1.

“With the approval of GAB on third and final reading on Wednesday, the House met its self-imposed deadline to terminate the deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget prior to the adjournment of session from October 1 until November 6, 2022,” she said.

The GAB was approved after gaining 289 affirmative votes and three negative votes.

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc, including ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel voted against the measure.

A small committee was created to receive the amendments and reconcile conflicting provisions of the House and Senate versions of the GAB.

The House also ratified the bicameral conference committee reports of the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls and the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card Registration Act. Jaspearl Tan/DMS