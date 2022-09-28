Courtesy call on Prime Minister Kishida by Vice President Duterte of the Philippines

On September 26, commencing at 4 p.m., for approximately 10 minutes, Mr. Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, received a courtesy call by Hon. Sara Z. Duterte, Vice President and Secretary of Education of the Republic of the Philippines, who is visiting Japan to attend the State Funeral for the late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

The overview of the call is as follows:

At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude to Vice President Duterte for attending the State Funeral, and stated that he was impressed with the fact that both houses of the Congress of the Philippines have respectively adopted resolutions expressing sympathy on the passing of the former Prime Minister Abe. In response, Vice President Duterte expressed her profound condolences on the passing of the former Prime Minister Abe.

Prime Minister Kishida, acknowledging Vice President Duterte as the first cabinet-level dignitary of the Marcos administration to visit Japan, conveyed his commitment to further strengthening the Japan?Philippines relations under the Marcos presidency. In particular, Prime Minister Kishida informed Japan’s decision to facilitate the improvement of agricultural and fisheries value chains and the collection of small arms and light weapons in Mindanao, as well as to render educational support for junior government officers of the Philippines to study in Japan, and stated that he would like to work together based on the Philippines' needs toward the establishment of an autonomous government in Bangsamoro in 2025. In response, Vice President Duterte reiterated her appreciation for Japan's long-standing cooperation in relation to infrastructure development and the Mindanao peace process, among others.

In addition, both sides exchanged views on the situation in the East and South China Seas and economic coercion, among others, and affirmed to work closely on these issues.