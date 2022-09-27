Average COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise 20%: DOH

New coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reported daily over a week rose by 22 percent, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

For the period of September 19 to 25, cases averaged 2,556 cases.

This is the first time COVID-19 cases rose since August 8 to 14. Total cases for the period reached 17,891 COVID-19 cases.

Deaths during the last seven days amounted to 242. Hospitalization and ICU numbers remained below 30 percent. DMS