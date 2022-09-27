Pagasa lowers tropical cyclone warning signals as ''Karding'' exits

Tropical cyclone warning signals were lowered by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) as ''Karding'' weakened into a typhoon and leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In its Monday 11 am bulletin, Pagasa said areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One were the central and western portions of Pangasinan (Santa Barbara, Bayambang, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Basista, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Binmaley, Lingayen, Labrador, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Infanta, Malasiqui, Alcala, Bautista), Zambales, the western portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, San Jose, Mayantoc, Capas, Bamban), and the northwestern portion of Pampanga (Mabalacat City, Angeles City, Porac, Floridablanca).

''Karding'' was located 230 kilometers west of Dagupan. It had maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of 160 kilometers per hour as it moved 30 kilometers west-northwest.

Pagasa said light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Zambales, Bataan, Lubang Islands, and the western portion of Pangasinan.

''Karding'' will begin to move generally westward in the next 12 hours and will continue its westward track as it moves over the West Philippine Sea towards Vietnam, said Pagasa. DMS