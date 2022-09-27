Damage to agriculture from ''Karding'' estimated at P141.38 million

The damage to agriculture because of Typhoon Karding reached P141.38 million, the Department of Agriculture reported on Monday.

In a preliminary report, DA recorded the damage and losses to agriculture in Cordillera Administrative Region ( CAR ), Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

It noted that the typhoon affected "740 farmers, with a volume of production loss at 5,886 metric tons and 16,229 hectares of agricultural areas."

The affected commodities include rice, corn and high value crops.

The DA noted that the reported damage is still subject for validation. However, the agency noted that additional damage and losses are expected in areas affected by ''Karding''.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that all the fishing and shipping operations in areas affected by Typhoon ''Karding'' had resumed around 4pm.

The PCG said there are no more passengers, trucks and vessels are stranded in the affected ports.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the government is validating the reported fatalities in Bulacan, where five rescuers drowned on Sunday night while six others were missing.

''Karding'' with maximum sustained wind of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph was last spotted at 425 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan while moving westward at the speed of 30kph.

All of the storm warning signals were lifted by the state weather bureau as of 5pm as ''Karding'' is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday night. Robina Asido/DMS