''Karding'' strands thousands in Southern Tagalog, Bicol regions

Thousands of passengers, drivers and cargo helpers are stranded because of of Super Typhoon ''Karding'' in Southern Tagalog and Bicol regions.

As of 12 noon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded a total of 2,519 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers stranded within the two regions because of ''Karding''.

A total of 39 rolling cargoes; 18 vessels; and 15 motorbancas are stranded while 71 vessels and 35 motor boats are taking shelter in Southern Tagalog and Bicol regions due to ''Karding''

There were 748 stranded passengers, drivers, and helpers and nine stranded motor bancas were recorded in Southern Tagalog with 42 vessels and 35 motor boats taking shelter.

In Bicol region, a total of 1,601 passengers, drivers, and helpers with 15 rolling cargoes, 15 vessels and six motorbancas were also stranded with seven other vessels taking shelter due to the light to moderate sea condition.

The Department of Agriculture said more than a million of agricultural land areas that might be affected by ''Karding''.

In its latest bulletin, the DA a total of 1,469,037 hectares of agricultural land (75.83 percent of the national standing crops) for rice and 281,322 hectares (52.37 percent of the national standing crops) for corn may be affected by ''Karding.'' Robina Asido/DMS