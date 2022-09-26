Marcos arrives from six-day working visit in US

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. arrived Sunday morning from a six-day working visit to the United States where he met US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Marcos and his delegation arrived at 6:30 am at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

"I was joined by the economic managers and other Cabinet members in brainstorming with these US companies, some already present and others intending to be in the Philippines," Marcos said in his arrival speech.

"We identified the opportunities and challenges to our achieving our common objectives of growth and development in various areas," he added.

Marcos also met with the US-Association of Southeast Asian Nation Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce.

"There will be, I believe, good news to share in the next few months, particularly in terms of their plans to expand and further broaden their investment footprint in our country," Marcos said.

Malacañang did not say how much new investments were obtained. DMS