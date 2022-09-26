Marcos orders gov't to make sure lifelines are working in areas to be affected by ''Karding''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered the government to ensure lifelines, especially water and communications, are functioning in areas that will be affected by Super Typhoon ''Karding'', Department of National Defense (DND) Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr. said.

The guidance of the president was announced by Faustino during the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) emergency operation center on Sunday morning.

Faustino said Marcos wants to "ensure the functionality of lifelines, especially water and communications."

"The president is confident with NDRRMC's preparedness actions. We should come out of this with 'flying colors' and prove that NDRRMC can manage," he said.

Faustino said the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) will be on alert and ready to respond and provide humanitarian assistance in areas that will be affected by ''Karding''.

Col. Jorry Baclor, AFP public affairs office chief, said the military has alerted all its units for possible humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

"These include the Northern Luzon Command, Southern Luzon Command, and Western Command and all units under their joint operational control. Deployment of trucks and personnel is ongoing to assist in the mandatory evacuation of residents in vulnerable areas," he said.

"Air and naval assets are also on standby for deployment as soon as the weather clears for aerial assessment, transport, and evacuation operations. We call on the public to be vigilant and cooperate with government authorities. Let us all do our part in keeping the damage low and averting casualties in the wake of this super typhoon," he added.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have placed land and floating assets like aluminum, rubber, rigid hull inflatable and fast patrol boats on standby for humanitarian relief and disaster response. Robina Asido/DMS