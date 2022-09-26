「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Marcos suspends work in gov't offices, classes in areas affected by Super Typhoon ''Karding''

［ 109 words｜2022.9.26｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr approved the suspension of work in government offices and classes in areas affected by Super Typhoon ''Karding''.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Sunday the recommendation to suspend work and classes came from Department of National Defense Office-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr.

The eyewall of Super Typhoon ''Karding'', with winds of up to 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph, is affecting the Polilio Islands, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said late Sunday afternoon.

NDRRMC said the work and class suspension will help ensure the safety of the public.

Marcos said the government is mobilizing concerned agencies to respond to ''Karding''.

